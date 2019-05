The Who‘s Roger Daltrey will release a live orchestral version of the band’s classic 1969 album, Tommy, this summer to mark the LP’s 50th anniversary. Set for a July 14th release, it was recorded live with Daltrey, his band, and conductor Keith Levenson with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, at the site of the original Woodstock in New York. Listen to their orchestral version of “Pinball Wizard”…

