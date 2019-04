The Rolling Stones will release their new greatest hits compilation, Honk, tomorrow! This set is spread over 3 discs, the latter of which features live performances of classic Stones tunes performed with the likes of Florence Welch, Dave Grohl, Ed Sheeran, and the perfect addition to the country-tinged staple, “Dead Flowers”, Brad Paisley!

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream