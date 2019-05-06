The ever-prolific Rolling Stones will be reissuing their Rock and Roll Circus concert June 7th as a gigantic new edition, complete with remastered audio and video, plus bonus material and commentary. If you’ve seen the original 1968 footage, you know to expect a galaxy of music legends, including The Who, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull, and the supergroup The Dirty Mac, which was comprised of no less than Eric Clapton, John Lennon, Mitch Mitchell and Keith Richards! Check out the Stones performing “Parachute Woman”…

