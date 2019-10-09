Next month the Rolling Stones will finally release their live album and concert film, Bridges to Buenos Aries. Due November 8th, he set captures the Stones’ full April 5th, 1998 show at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which wrapped up a five-night, sold-out run at the venue. There are plenty of Stones classics, and even a special appearance by Bob Dylan, who performs, naturally, “Like a Rolling Stone”. Check out the Stones performing a classic from their 1969 album, Let It Bleed— “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”…

Here’s a trailer for the concert film:

