Friday November 15th The Rolling Stones‘ Ronnie Wood will pay tribute to his musical hero, Chuck Berry, with songs recorded live at the Tivoli Theatre in Wimborne, Dorset in 2018. Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five – Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry contains 9 Berry classics, as well as two originals. Aided by the marvelous vocals of Imelda May, check out their take on “Rock ‘N’ Roll Music”…

