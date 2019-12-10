After a 17-year battle with cancer, Roxette frontwoman Marie Fredriksson has sadly passed away at the age of 61. First diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009, her initial recovery made it possible for her able to not only record several more albums, but to tour with Roxette again as well. By 2016, though, doctors advised Fredriksson to cease touring and focus on her health. Her partner in Roxette, Per Gessle, said in a statement: “I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour. All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same.”

Here’s a clip of Roxette at the top of their game, performing the first of their four number one hits. From 1989, here’s “The Look”…

