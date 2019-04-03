Norwegian electronic duo Royksopp recently posted an announcement their fans will love:

“Upon renovating our arctic chateau here in the desolate north, we came across an old sea chest containing an abundance of rare B-sides, exclusives – & even some previously unreleased tracks. We thought the only right thing would be to make these hard-to-find tracks available for those of you who prefer to stream music. So therefore we’ve created a playlist called «Lost Tapes». The Playlist will be updated as we go, make sure you subscribe. All obscure tracks will eventually see the light of day.”

Here’s the first release, “In the End”…

