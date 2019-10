Rufus Wainwright will soon release an as-yet untitled album and just shared a delightful new track! Of the song he says, “I am excited to re-ignite the darker sensibilities of song matched with a musical sense of humor. ‘Trouble in Paradise’ is my first offering on this typically intense Wainwright journey. We are in the deep end baby.” Give a listen!

