Rusted Root frontman Michael Glabiki phones Kyle Meredith to take us back to 1994 for the 25th anniversary of the band’s breakthrough LP, When I Woke, with stories behind songs “Send Me On My Way,” “Martyr,” and “Ecstasy”. Glabiki tells us about being in an organic sounding band at the height of grunge, their political activism and how it translates to events happening today, and tour stories that involve opening for Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers, Plant & Page, jogging through gang territory, and once playing a HORDE festival show to an audience of three – Sheryl Crow, her manager, and her dog. We also get an update on his new band, Uprooted, and their plans to release music this year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.