91.9 WFPK presents Ruston Kelly this Friday at Mercury Ballroom! The South Carolina native just released a collection of his favorite emo songs, with his distinct Southern touch. Dirt Emo Vol. 1 has eight covers of artists from the Carter Family to Blink-182, to this gorgeous take on Saves the Day‘s “At Your Funeral”…

