On March 24th AXS TV aired “America Salutes You: Guitar Legends II” to benefit active members of the military and their families, as well as veterans. A plethora of stellar musicians participated, including the likes of Billy Gibbons, Stephen Stills, Dave Navarro— and as you can hear on this classic track by The Doors — Sammy Hagar, Joe Bonamassa, and original Doors member, Robby Krieger! Give a listen to their take on “Roadhouse Blues”…

