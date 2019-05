The Red Rocker returns with a new album this Friday called Space Between, backed by the impressive roster of musicians who make up his band, The Circle (Ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and long-time Hagar bandmate Vic Johnson on guitar.) Check out their snarling indictment of greed, “Affirmation”…

