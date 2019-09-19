Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana gives Kyle Meredith a call to reminisce on the original Woodstock and his 1969 debut album, his 1999 comeback record, Supernatural, and its gigantic hit single “Smooth,” as well as Santana’s newest LP, Africa Speaks. We get to hear about working with Rick Rubin to bring the concept to life, giving Spanish vocalist Buika the reins to sing, and what African music means in today’s political environment.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.