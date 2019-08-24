6-8 am: American Routes

LOS ANGELES: SOUNDTRACK FOR THE ANGELS

In this special program, we uncover the music and cultural traditions of Los Angeles: from Hollywood to neighborhood. Join us as we travel across the City of Angels to hear from L.A. legends—including Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys and songwriter Randy Newman— and explore musical cultures with Cambodian-born rapper PraCh Ly in Long Beach, Louisiana Creole zydeco accordionist T-Lou in South Central, and East L.A.‘s Ersi Arvizu. Plus conversations and music from Mexican-American rock band Los Lobos, R & B saxophonist Big Jay McNeely, and rockabilly guitarist Glen Glenn. Along the way we visit L.A. musical landmarks— including the famed Capitol Records recording studios.

8 am – 9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: Music with Mark Murdock

11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With John Timmons

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka

Reggae music is the focus. Yah mon.

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.