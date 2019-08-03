6-8 am: American Routes

FAMILY GROOVE: REMEMBERING ART NEVILLE

We remember lost heroes of New Orleans music, beginning with Art Neville, founding member of The Meters and the Neville Brothers, who passed away at age 81 on July 22, 2019. We pay tribute to Art by revisiting our interviews with him and his brothers over the years. Then, we remember the late Fats Domino with our favorite of the New Orleans piano man’s Imperial releases.

8 am – 9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: Music with Mark Murdock

11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka

Reggae music is the focus. Yah mon.

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.