6-8 am: American Routes

WINTERLUDE: SOLSTICE, XMAS, HANUKKAH & KWANZA

American Routes serves up classic songs to celebrate all the winter holidays plus a visit to South Louisiana’s Christmas Eve bonfires lighting the way for Papa Noel along the Mississippi River.

8 am – 9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: Christmas Mix with Mark Murdock

Tune in for fun, upbeat holiday related songs from all genres including indie-rock, country, punk rock, R&B and your favorite holiday classics!

11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

Otis sprinkles in some holiday tunes and welcomes Trigger Hippy into the studio at 3 pm before their Zanzabar show!

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: RELICS CHRISTMAS W/Duke

Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

7 pm – 9 pm: World Force Reggae Christmas with Benny & Ibuka

Reggae music is the focus. Yah Santa.

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Christmas Party with Sheryl Rouse

Sheryl Rouse hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.