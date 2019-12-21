6-8 am: American Routes
WINTERLUDE: SOLSTICE, XMAS, HANUKKAH & KWANZA
American Routes serves up classic songs to celebrate all the winter holidays plus a visit to South Louisiana’s Christmas Eve bonfires lighting the way for Papa Noel along the Mississippi River.
8 am – 9 am: Kentucky Homefront
A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.
9 am – 12 pm: Christmas Mix with Mark Murdock
Tune in for fun, upbeat holiday related songs from all genres including indie-rock, country, punk rock, R&B and your favorite holiday classics!
11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.
12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior
Otis sprinkles in some holiday tunes and welcomes Trigger Hippy into the studio at 3 pm before their Zanzabar show!
3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.
4 pm – 7 pm: RELICS CHRISTMAS W/Duke
Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.
7 pm – 9 pm: World Force Reggae Christmas with Benny & Ibuka
Reggae music is the focus. Yah Santa.
9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Christmas Party with Sheryl Rouse
Sheryl Rouse hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!
12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse
Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.