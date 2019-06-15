6-8am: American Routes

WHEN IS FATHER’S DAY?

From “Ol’ Man River” to “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” we turn to the American songbook for portraits of fatherhood, both kindly and cautionary, from down-home country to down-with-the-man rock’n‘roll and soul. We talk to New Orleans jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis about family life and raising four career musicians—Wynton, Branford, Jason and Delfeayo. Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys tells of working in the studio with his dad, Chuck Auerbach, who is making his recording debut at age 68 with Remember Me. Daughter Rosanne remembers Johnny Cash’s voice and her favorite of his tunes. And Steve, Sasha and Martin Masakowski discuss playing music as a father-daughter-son trio and their different roles as family/band members. Plus, fatherly odes from the Everly Brothers, Gladys Knight & the Pips and the Drive-By Truckers.

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9am-12pm: Music with Mark Murdock

12pm-4pm: Music with Mel Fisher

4pm-7pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981! John Timmons sits in for Duke this week.

7pm-9pm: Little Steven’s Underground Garage

Each week Little Steven takes you on a two hour trip down the path of what was cool in all six decades of Rock and Roll, a celebration of Pop culture, and features the best emerging new bands worldwide.

9pm-10pm: The Rolling Stones Radio Hour With Kevin Yazell

No stone will be unturned as we explore the past present and future of the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World.

10pm-12am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12am-1am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.