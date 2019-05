6-8am: American Routes

Las Vegas

“From Bourbon Street to Vegas”: a look at New Orleans native and trumpeter Louis Prima, the originator of what’s known as the Vegas lounge sound. Nick Spitzer interviews Prima band members—saxophonist Sam Butera and singer/ex-wife Keely Smith—and talks with Vegas gamblers and a pastor at a 24-hour wedding-chapel.

8am-9am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9am-12pm: Music with Mark Murdock

12pm-4pm: Music with Mel Fisher

4pm-7pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981! John Timmons sits in for Duke this week.

7pm-9pm: Little Steven’s Underground Garage

Each week Little Steven takes you on a two hour trip down the path of what was cool in all six decades of Rock and Roll, a celebration of Pop culture, and features the best emerging new bands worldwide.

9pm-10pm: The Rolling Stones Radio Hour With Kevin Yazell

No stone will be unturned as we explore the past present and future of the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World.

10pm-12am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12am-1am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.