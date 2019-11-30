6-8 am: American Routes

NATIONAL HERITAGE FELLOWS 2019

American Routes celebrates this Thanksgiving weekend with words and music from the National Heritage Fellows Concert in Washington DC. Since 1982, the National Endowment for the Arts has presented the fellowships. It’s America’s highest honor in Folk & Traditional Arts. We’ll hear a mix of this year’s fellows live from the stage, including Texas ranchera elders Las Tesoros de San Antonio, Basque accordionist Dan Ansotegui, Malian balafon player Balla Kouyate, and African American storyteller Linda Mama Goss, as well as great recordings of fellows from years gone by.

8 am – 9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: Music with Mark Murdock

11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With John Timmons

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka

Reggae music is the focus. Yah mon.

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.