6-8 am: American Routes

AMERICAN ROUTES LIVE: WITH THE SOUL REBELS, LOST BAYOU RAMBLERS & MORE

8 am – 9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: Music with Mark Murdock

11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka

Reggae music is the focus. Yah mon.

9 pm – 11 pm: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

11 pm – 12 am – The Connie Club – a new radio show from Low Cut Connie frontman and WFPK Waterfront Wednesday favorite, Adam Weiner. THE CONNIE CLUB is a dirty, divey little local bar where everyone is welcome…the air conditioning is broken, the food is terrible, but the music is slamming and there’s always a party going on. People from all walks of life get together while Adam Weiner spins Saturday night music of various genres and eras, plays his junky piano (named “Shondra”), and interviews both local heroes and celebrity guests.

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.