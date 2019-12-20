Danny Wimmer Presents has officially announced the 2020 dates for the upcoming Louisville Trifesta Series returning to the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center!

The 2nd Annual Hometown Rising Country Music and Bourbon Festival kicks things off September 12-13, followed by Louder Than Life September 18-20, with Metallica already announced as headliners Friday and Sunday, culminating with Bourbon and Beyond September 25-27.

Follow this page and listen to wfpk.org/stream for further announcements!