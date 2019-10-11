Screamin’ John Hawkins and T.D. Lind are no strangers to the Louisville music scene, having performed together as Edenstreet in the 90s. Now the blues rockers have reunited to deliver a brand new album titled Mr. Little Big Man, produced by legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Glyn Johns! Check out their performance on WFPK’s Live Lunch before you catch them Saturday (10/12) at The Garvin Gate Blues Festival.