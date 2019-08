Louisville’s own Dr. Dundiff has assembled a group of talented friends to form the neo-soul/jazz supergroup SGJAZZ! Including Patrick Denney, Idris Frederick, Anthony Keenan and Noah Reed, their self-titled album drops August 30th. The first irresistible single from it features vocals from J.Lamotta. Give a listen to the hypnotic “Make Me Feel”…

