Steady On was Shawn Colvin‘s 1989 award-winning debut album, which means a 30th anniversary celebration is imminent! September 13th Colvin will drop a newly-recorded, solo acoustic version called Steady On 30th Anniversary Acoustic Edition. We love the simplicity of this version of “Shotgun Down the Avalanche”…

