We’ve already had a few tastes of Sheryl Crow‘s upcoming duets album, Threads, which comes out August 30th. But the fun factor of this new track is undeniably Joe Walsh! Not only did he co-write the tune with Crowe, his voice and unmistakable guitar make an appearance, too. Check out the new video for “Still the Good Old Days”…

