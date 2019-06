Sheryl Crow has shared another track from her upcoming duets album, Threads, and she really broke out some impressive names for this one! Not only is Crow joined by Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris, but the guitar royalty that is Vince Gill, Joe Walsh and Waddy Wachtel! Give a listen to “Prove You Wrong”…

