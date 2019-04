Sheryl Crow has reimagined her 1996 tune, “Redemption Day”, by combining her new recording with the version the late Johnny Cash recorded right before his death and released seven years later on his album, American VI: Ain’t No Grave. The touching result is made even more powerful by it’s accompanying video, directed by Shaun Silva…

Photo: Getty Images