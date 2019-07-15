Sheryl Crow called in to talk with Kyle Meredith about Threads, her latest record that boasts a helluva great guest lineup. Among her many collaboration, the two explore a duet with the late Johnny Cash that speaks to three different periods in American history, and a song that features both Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples, who’ve both spent their careers speaking out against injustice. Then we all then take a trip back to Woodstock ’94 and Woodstock ’99 to hear about two very different experiences that Sheryl Crow had.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos!