Side 4 Collective is a collaboration project curated by Irish drummer Dave Hingerty to showcase a diverse collection of music, performed by a diverse group of artists. Longtime friend Josh Ritter provides the latest single, which will appear on a forthcoming album called We Burn Bright. Give a listen to Ritter’s contribution, “Desperate Days”…

