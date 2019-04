Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr takes a 40 year journey with Kyle Meredith to discuss the albums Life In A Day, Real To Real Cacophony, Street Fighting Years, Our Secrets Are the Same, and Graffiti Soul, which all celebrate big anniversaries this year. We also get to hear about the beginnings of the next record, which Kerr already has some thoughts on.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some classic videos below!