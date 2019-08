This Friday Sleater-Kinney‘s highly-anticipated album The Center Won’t Hold finally arrives! But now they’ve given you the additional gift of this stripped-down, live version of the album track “Broken”, with just Carrie Brownstein on piano while Corin Tucker sings.

And don’t forget WFPK Presents Sleater-Kinney September 20th at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. Click HERE for a chance to win tickets!

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream