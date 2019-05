First there was word of a new Sleater-Kinney album coming this year. And we were thrilled. Then we heard it would be produced by St. Vincent, which made us giddy. And now there’s a first single and we’re losing our freaking minds! Check out the clever lyric video for “Hurry On Home”… (LANGUAGE NSFW)

BONUS: Sleater-Kinney will play Old Forester’s Paristown Hall October 20th!

