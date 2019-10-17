Sleater-Kinney’s latest album comes with a radically different sound than what most fans are used to, thanks in part to an adventurous spirit as well as tapping St. Vincent’s Annie Clark to produce. Corin Tucker gives Kyle Meredith a ring to discuss the process and how they arrived at a synth-driven sound on The Center Won’t Hold, meeting fan expectations, and tackling this era’s big issues. Tucker breaks down the inspirations behind “The Future Is Here” and closing ballad “Broken,” and tells how the LP has ties to ’99s The Hot Rock.

