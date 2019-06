In honor of Pride Month, Slothrust and Sons of an Illustrious Father have teamed up to cover each other’s songs. Even better, they’ll be donating the proceeds to the Trevor Project!

Here’s Slothrust‘s take on “U.S. Gay”… (Language NSFW)



And Sons of an Illustrious Father‘s version of “Horseshoe Crab”…



