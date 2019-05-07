Just a few months ago jazz-funk band Snarky Puppy released their Immigrance album, but they had an abundance of songs they just couldn’t squeeze in. So for the rest of the year they will be sharing those songs, beginning with a song band member Bill Laurance refers to as “a reaction to the social, political and environmental anxiety of the times. It’s a musical call to arms, asking the listener to engage both as an individual and as a member of larger movements for change.” Give a listen to “Embossed”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream