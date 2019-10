If you’re a fan of the BBC drama, Peaky Blinders, you know the show likes to ask different artists to do a version of their theme song, “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Musicians like Arctic Monkeys, PJ Harvey and Laura Marling have all given their interpretations, but who saw this one coming? Check out the surprising Snoop Dogg version…

