Our guest for Live Lunch this week was Louisville’s own So It Was, and they packed their set full with the beautiful arrangements that compose their recently-released self-titled debut album. Centered around singer/songwriter/guitarist Daniel Lobb’s intricate guitar style and engaging voice, the performance was rounded out by a familiar ensemble–Dan Dorff Jr., Alexis Marsh, and Brian Schreck–all of whom were here just last month playing with Daniel Martin Moore, who also served as producer for “So It Was.” You can hear the full performance in the video below: