So It Was has a new video for the title track of their Daniel Martin Moore produced self-titled So It Was EP debut.

It’s a lush, orchestral conclusion to songwriter Daniel Lobb’s first effort, featuring local music heroes Alexis Marsh, Dan Dorff Jr., Scott Moore, Charlie Patton, and Daniel Martin Moore, who also engineered and produced the record. The video, which Lobb created from family home movies, feels like a near forgotten dream and aims to remind us all to slow down and calm down.

You can hear more of the record at soitwasmusic.com/, and see So It Was perform as a part of the upcoming Pine Mountain Sessions in Lexington on Oct. 11th.