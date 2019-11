Soccer Mommy just released a sweeping 7+ minute epic she says was “inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time—specifically with my mother. It’s also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it’s one that makes me really proud.” Featuring harpist Mary Lattimore, check out the video for “Yellow is the Color of Her Eyes”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream