July 26th the remaining members of Soundgarden will release Soundgarden: Live From the Artist’s Den, which showcases the band during their 2013 King Animal tour. The limited-edition Super Deluxe box will feature the complete 29-song concert film on Blu-ray, bonus interviews with the band, plus four audiophile LPs, 2CDs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithographs and a replica all-access pass and ticket stub from the original show. But the best part, of course, is seeing the late Chris Cornell in action once again, in this clip of “Blind Dogs”…

