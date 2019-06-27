Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den arrives July 26th, six years after the original performance and taping. The limited-edition Super Deluxe box will feature the complete 29-song concert film in 5.1 surround sound and stereo on Blu-ray, and more than 30 minutes of bonus interviews with the band, in addition to four black 180-gram audiophile LPs, 2CDs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos, and replica artist all-access pass and ticket stub from the original show. Check out their performance of “New Damage”…

