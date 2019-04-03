In his new 33 1/3 series book Southern Accents, Louisville author Michael Washburn explores the history of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Southern Accents album. Originally intended to be a double concept album about the American South, it ended up sparking controversy and Petty’s reinvention. Washburn dropped by the WFPK studio to chat with John Timmons a few days before the book’s official release, April 4. WFPK is proud to sponsor the Sourthern Accents book release this Thursday (4/4) at Monnick Beer Co.

Listen to the interview:

* The studio version of The Image of Me is not available on Spotify. We’ve included a live version