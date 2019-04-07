This week’s Live Lunch is sponsored by the Frazier Kentucky History Museum.

Who’s ready for a road trip of historic proportions? This week we take Live Lunch on the road to the Frazier History Museum at 829 West Main Street for a special Spring Membership Drive performance with the fabulous Bee Taylor! We’d love for you to join us there! Parking information is provided below.

Somewhere between Tom Waits and Amy Winehouse lies the enticing sound of Bee Taylor. We’re excited to have the Nashville based artist join us for a special Spring Membership Drive Live Lunch. We can guarantee this will be one unforgettable performance! Check out her latest single, Primitive Nature, for a preview. Don’t forget to show your support for Live Lunch with your show of support this Spring Drive!

About Live Lunch: WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WFPK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.

Frazier History Museum parking info:

A pay lot behind the building, at Washington St and 9th can be accessed in 2 ways:

Via Washington Street (which runs parallel to Main St, closer to the alley)

Via Main St: turn right onto 9th Street and the parking lot it is at the bottom of the street.

Slugger Museum has a parking garage that has an entrance on 8th Street

Metered parking is available on Main Street