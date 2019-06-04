Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford gives Kyle Meredith a ring ahead of this summer’s Songbook Tour, which lines up with their 45th anniversary. We hear about his recent solo album, Pants, as well. It involves a stage play that he’s yet to write, but planning on. There is also a Squeeze covers record that will come out. We’ve heard 2 tracks that involve Erykah Badu, Robert Glasper, and Questlove. He also talks about one that has Elvis Costello and another with Todd Rundgren. Then it’s all about the 40th anniversary of Cool For Cats and their breakthrough single “Up the Junction”.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some tracks below.