Detroit’s Stef Chura has a new album called Midnight that was produced by Will Toledo of Carseat Headrest. He also plays bass on this track, which Chura told Rolling Stone was “partly about the loneliness of social media. How being popular online doesn’t equate to feeling whole in your real life, projecting a persona of an ideal ‘you’ online.” Check out “Scream”…

