Legendary singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss We’ll Talk About It Later in the Car, its ties to his early catalog, and how he nicked the title from the late Carrie Fisher. We also hear the story behind lead single “Like Mother Like Daughter,” recording a song Jimmy Webb wrote at 12, his history of writing famous songs for movies, and his latest in that field for 2018’s Benji film.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.