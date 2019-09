Stereolab will give fans not one, not two, but THREE reissues this Friday! Featuring rarities, demos, alternate versions, b-sides and more, there’s Emperor Tomato Ketchup (1996), Dots & Loops (1997), and Cobra And Phases Group Play Voltage In The Milky Night (1999). Check out this demo version of “Come and Play in the Milky Night”…

