In March Steve Earle released his tribute to Guy Clark, Guy, but apparently wasn’t quite finished. When Louis Perez of Los Lobos asked Earle if “El Coyote” was part of the set, Earle explained he couldn’t fit it onto the album and how it bothered him still. So for Record Store Day, Earle decided to release a special 7″ that included the song, with “Don’t Let the Sunshine Fool You” as the B-side. Give a listen to “El Coyote”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream