Steve Miller has shared another previously unreleased track from his forthcoming archive, Welcome to the Vault. Due October 11th, the massive set will include a career spanning 3 CD + DVD collection containing 52 audio tracks and 21 performances on DVD , with 38 previously unreleased recordings, including 5 compositions that have never been heard before, and featuring alternate versions of classic songs, live performances and more. Check out his unique take on the Howling Wolf classic, “Killing Floor”…

