October 11th veteran rocker Steve Miller will release a 3 CD/DVD box set called Welcome to the Vault, featuring 38 previously unreleased tracks, as well as 21 video performances dating back to the 60’s. The CDs have demos, rehearsals, outtakes, concert performances and five recently rediscovered original Steve Miller Band tunes recorded in the 1960s and ’70s. Check out one of the alternate versions of his iconic tune, “Rock’n Me”…

